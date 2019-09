Kutsu: Ark Rex – arkkitehtuurielokuvien festivaalin ohjelmajulkistus ma 30.9. klo 14

“We need conversation more than ever before” – the world-renowned Muse Conversations arrive in Finland 15.8.2019 15:16:04 EEST | Press release

Amos Rex and the Stina Krook Foundation invite you to experience an unconventional culture of dialogue. Muse Conversations, arranged for the first time in Finland, bring together people from different genders, generations and perspectives through a new way of having a conversation. The concept has been developed by Theodore Zeldin, who will be present at Amos Rex on September 13th at 1 pm. A discussion for high school students will be arranged on Monday, September 16th, along with two other free discussion events open for everyone. Registration is open from August 14th to September 1st on the Amos Rex website.