KUTSU MEDIALLE Business Finlandin Hydrogen & Batteries -ohjelman avaustapahtuma

Plug Power together with its partners plans to develop three green hydrogen production plants in Kokkola, Porvoo and Kristinestad 30.5.2023 14:30:00 EEST | Press release

US based Plug Power Inc., a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy listed on the New York Stock Exchange, plans to develop three green hydrogen production plants in Finland. Plug’s planned green hydrogen production sites are expected to create around 1,000 direct jobs and over 3,000 indirect jobs in Finland, significantly boosting the local economy.