KUTSU medialle: Daniel Buren: Purje/maalauskangas – maalauskangas/purje ja Laskostua/avautua 105 väriä tuulessa

Sail/Canvas – Canvas/Sail (Voile/Toile – Toile/Voile) On 21 May or 22 May 2022 You are cordially invited to experience Daniel Buren’s two-part public artwork Sail/Canvas – Canvas/Sail (Voile/Toile – Toile/Voile) in Espoo’s Nuottaniemi Bay. In the event, Buren’s famous stripes will appear on the Optimists’ sails in a regatta organized in collaboration with the Espoo Pursiseura Yacht Club EPS. After the race, the sails will be displayed at EMMA until the end of the exhibition, 17.7.2022. The regatta will take place on May 21 or May 22 at 2pm, weather permitted. The date will be updated on EMMA’s website closer to the date. Artist Daniel Buren will be present in the event. Please address further inquiries, requests for interviews and registrations of media representatives to iris.suomi@emmamuseum.fi by Thursday 19 May. Adress: Nuottatie 19, 02230 Espoo. Please note that there is very limited amount of parking spaces in the area. We recommend the audience to arrive with public transport. P