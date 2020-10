KUTSU medialle: Eeva-Leena Eklundin näyttelyn tiedotustilaisuus ti 27.10. klo 10

Press conference on Tue 27 Oct at 10 am: Eeva-Leena Eklund :) 14.10.2020 16:15:00 EEST | Press Invitation

Eeva-Leena Eklund’s exhibition is part of the collaboration between Saastamoinen Foundation and EMMA in which one new work is commissioned annually from a seminal and topical contemporary artist for the foundation’s art collection. This occasion also marks the premiere of Biblion, a video installation by Saara Ekström and Eero Tammi, as well as new additions to the Saastamoinen Foundation collection display Touch: The new section Humans and Nature and Maaria Wirkkala's work Beyond This Point.