KUTSU medialle: Esittelemme Daniel Burenin näyttelyn tiedotustilaisuudessa ti 1.3. klo 10

Erkan Özgen's Wonderland kicks off series of three media artworks at EMMA 1.2.2022

This year the Touch exhibition, which showcases works from the Saastamoinen Foundation Art Collection, presents a series of three media artworks. Wonderland (2016) by Erkan Özgen is the first of these works. The series is a part of the Listening to Silence section of the exhibition, opened in autumn 2021 as part of the Touch exhibition. The section explores different dimensions of the inner world of humans, such as past events, traumas, and how they are processed.