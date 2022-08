KUTSU medialle: Esittelemme kansainvälisen ryhmänäyttelyn Nykyaikaa etsimässä tiedotustilaisuudessa to 25.8. klo 10

The Fine Arts Academy of Finland Prize awarded to Katarina Reuter 15.6.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Fine Arts Academy of Finland Prize is an award established in 2013 for Finnish artists. This marks the fifth occasion it is awarded. The 2022 winner, Katarina Reuter, will receive a cash prize of 25 000 euros, an exhibition at EMMA and an accompanying catalogue.