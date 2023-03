KUTSU medialle: Hannaleena Heiska & Minna Tervamäki: Metamorphosis -näyttelyn esittely medialle ja performanssin ensiesitys ti 4.4. klo 15.30

MEDIA INVITATION: Hannaleena Heiska & Minna Tervamäki: Media presentation of the Metamorphosis exhibition and the premiere of the accompanying performance on Tuesday, April 4 at 3:30 p.m. 21.3.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press Invitation

You are cordially invited to attend the press conference to hear artist Hannaleena Heiska and dancer-choreographer Minna Tervamäki introducing their interdisciplinary Metamorphosis exhibition, which features a short film, installation and series of performances. We offer representatives of the media the opportunity to see the premiere of the Metamorphosis I performance, which will be staged in conjunction with the press conference at EMMA. Registrations are open now!