Kutsu medialle: Suomen Pankin Maksufoorumi 25.5.2022 klo 9.00 - 12.00

Number of card payments resumed growth in 2021 17.5.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the number of card transactions came to a halt, but growth resumed in 2021. In 2021, a total of 1.9 billion card payments were made using Finnish payment cards, that is, 5% more than in 2020. The aggregate value of card payments grew 9.2% from 2020 to stand at EUR 57.0 billion in 2021. The evolution of methods used in card payments continued: contactless payments became increasingly widespread in 2021, and they accounted for 59% of the total number of card payment transactions. The average value of contactless payments rose 3.6% from 2020 to stand at EUR 15.20 in 2021. [1] In 2021, the average value of contactless payments (EUR 16.9 billion) was 14% higher than a year earlier. Remote card payment continued to gain ground in 2021. A total of to 221 million card payments were initiated on a computer or mobile device, with an aggregate value of EUR 7.8 billion. In 2021, the number of these transactions grew by 21% and their ove