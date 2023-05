Kutsu medialle: Suomen Pankin taidekokoelmateoksen julkistustilaisuus

Popularity of fixed income investments increased 11.5.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In the wake of rising interest rates, the popularity of deposits with an agreed maturity has grown among Finnish households. During the first quarter of 2023, households made new deposits with an agreed maturity totalling almost EUR 3 billion, as opposed to only EUR 165 million in the same period a year earlier. In March 2023, the average interest on households’ new deposits with an agreed maturity rose to 2.40%, having stood at 0.41% in the same period a year earlier. The stock of households’ deposits with an agreed maturity (EUR 6 billion) has grown fast in recent months. In the first quarter of 2023, the stock grew by EUR 2.4 billion. At the end of March 2023, deposits with an agreed maturity accounted for 5.5% of the whole household deposit stock (EUR 109.9 billion). In March, most (90%) of households’ deposit assets was held on current accounts (overnight deposits), with an average interest of 0.39%. Popularity of short-term funds has increased As regards fund types, most (EUR 213