Kutsu medioille: Online Conference 19 Oct - Monetary Policy Approaches: A Comparative Appraisal

Bank of Finland Museum’s autumn focus is on climate change and the new monetary policy strategy 1.10.2021 13:15:00 EEST | Press release

The Bank of Finland Museum’s events for the public in autumn 2021 will focus on the European Central Bank’s new monetary policy strategy and climate change. Through its events for the public, the Bank of Finland hopes to foster financial literacy and awareness of the financial markets. It also hopes to further dialogue with the general public. The events are open to all and free of charge; they will be held online, unless otherwise stated, and will be broadcast from the premises of the Bank of Finland Museum. All events will begin at 17:00, and after each event a recording will be made available on the Museum’s web pages. Tues 12.10. Stress tests for the financial sector: what, how and then what? Chief Analyst Sampo Alhonsuo, Financial Supervisory Authority Tues 26.10. Investment climate goals at the central bank Principal Responsible Investment Specialist Anna Hyrske Tues 9.11. The ECB’s new monetary policy strategy Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn Tues 16.11. Talouskirja nyt discus