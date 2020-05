Kyselytutkimus: Kahdeksan kymmenestä kerrostaloasukkaasta haluaa pienentää asumisensa ilmastopäästöjä

DNA’s Family-friendly workplace recognition was renewed – here’s how the pioneer of large enterprises is developing its operations now 29.4.2020 10:30:00 EEST | Press release

DNA has once again been granted the Family-friendly workplace recognition, which shows that the employer is committed to implement family-friendly values and social responsibility. The recognition is valid for two years at a time, and the Family Federation of Finland regularly assesses the development of the situation. DNA remains the only large enterprise that has received the recognition.