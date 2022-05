Lainanottajien, pankkien ja maksujärjestelmien kriisinkestävyyttä on vahvistettava

Resilience must be strengthened among borrowers, banks and payment systems 4.5.2022 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

Russia’s invasion has brought immeasurable human suffering and destruction to Ukraine and its people. The war’s far-reaching economic and political effects will also be felt in the financial system. The extent of the drag on economic growth will depend on the war’s duration and scale. Finland’s financial system has remained stable. However, financial stability risks have grown since the start of the war. The weakened economic outlook, the increase in energy prices, the anticipated rise in interest rates and the possibility that finance will be less easily available will all serve to exacerbate the financial stability risks. The resilience of the entire financial system – borrowers, banks and payment systems – should be strengthened. Household indebtedness has long been on the rise and is at a record high. New housing loans are bigger than before and increasingly often they are longer than the traditional term of 25 years. The high level of household indebtedness is a risk to the stabil