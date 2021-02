Lasten museofestarit on tänä vuonna täysin virtuaalinen – Ohjelma kutsuu lapset Avaruusseikkailuun Sisidiskon ja vatsastapuhuja Sari Aallon kanssa

Kyösti Kakkonen’s unique design collection to be displayed permanently at WeeGee Exhibition Centre in Tapiola, Espoo – exhibition’s new facilities mark significant expansion for EMMA 25.11.2020 10:30:00 EET | Press release

Long-term collector, Commercial Counsellor Kyösti Kakkonen is depositing Collection Kakkonen, his design collection focusing on Finnish glass and ceramics, to EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art. The City of Espoo, EMMA and Kyösti Kakkonen have made a long-term collaboration agreement on displaying the collection. The internationally significant Collection Kakkonen features Finnish design from modernism to the present day. The depositing of the collection strengthens Espoo’s cultural offering significantly, along with the WeeGee-located EMMA’s position as an art museum showcasing design. The collection opens to the public in November 2022.