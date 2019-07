Luottolaitosten luottotappiot vähäisiä

Credit institutions’ credit losses small 31.7.2019 13:06:07 EEST | Press release

Credit institutions operating in Finland incurred EUR 363 million in impairments and credit losses[1] in the past 12 months on loans granted to the public. This corresponds to 0.14% of the total stock of loans. In early 2018, a new model was introduced for the recognition of impairment losses (in Finnish only), but, since then, their amount relative to the loan stock has changed only slightly. Impairment losses on corporate loans in the past 12 months were slightly higher than on household loans (0.19% of the corporate loan stock). Impairment losses on corporate loans have, however, decreased on average in the past five years or so. Impairment losses incurred on household credit during the past 12 months, in turn, corresponded to 0.15% of the loan stock in June 2019. Notwithstanding the slight increase witnessed in the first half of 2019, impairment losses on household loans have remained virtually unchanged in recent years. Of the stock of household credit, impairment losses have espe