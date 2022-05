Maaliskuussa 2022 kotitaloudet sijoittivat runsaasti osakkeisiin

Households invested heavily in equities in March 2022 12.5.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In March 2022, households invested in a further EUR 650 million in net terms[1] in listed shares, although Russia’s invasion war had increased uncertainty in the markets. The last time households invested more in equities in a month’s period was at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, when equity prices tumbled. Almost a third of the investments this March were made in foreign companies’ shares. In recent years, the proportion of foreign shares in households’ shareholdings has risen, but it was still low (12%) at the end of March 2022. At the end of March 2022, households had listed shareholdings worth EUR 49.2 billion, which is 10.8% less than at the end of 2021. Due to the decline of equity prices in January and February 2022, the value of the holdings decreased by a total of EUR 6.6 billion, while households invested EUR 210 million more in equities during the same period. In March 2022, equities depreciated only by EUR 200 million, and owing to large net investment, sh