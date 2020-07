Magnus Enckellin näyttely Ateneumiin – 150 vuotta monipuolisen taiteilijan syntymästä

Inspiration – Contemporary Art & Classics to look at art history from today’s perspective 7.5.2020 11:56:36 EEST | Press release

From 18 June to 20 September, the exhibition Inspiration – Contemporary Art & Classics will be shown on the third floor of the Ateneum Art Museum. How have international contemporary artists been inspired by the classics of European art? And why is it these works, in particular, that have become known around the world? Inspiration presents art that draws inspiration from iconic masterpieces, created by today’s most interesting artists. These include Marina Abramović, Jake & Dinos Chapman, Nancy Fouts, Mark Karasick, Ola Kolehmainen, Jeff Koons, Joseph Kosuth, Sara Masüger and Yinka Shonibare CBE. The Ateneum is to reopen to the public on Tuesday 2 June 2020. There will be a separate announcement on the details related to the reopening. Changes to the exhibition schedule and related events are possible.