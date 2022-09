Maija Blåfieldin useasti palkittu teos The Fantastic esillä Kosketus-näyttelyssä

In Search of the Present, a group show at the crossroads of art and science, will open EMMA’s autumn programme 25.8.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In Search of the Present is a broad international exhibition of contemporary art that takes a profound look at our world, which is defined by technology and its impact on who we are. EMMA has invited 16 visionary contemporary artists to the exhibition. Through their work they explore the relationships between nature, technology, human thought and artificial intelligence. In Search of the Present will open to the public on Saturday 27 August 2022.