MDR Fast Track – palvelu nopeuttaa lääkinnällisten laitteiden valmistajien markkinoille pääsyä

The MDR Fast Track service enables MedTech companies to reach the market faster by outsourcing the regulatory burden 9.6.2022 08:57:44 EEST | Press release

Innokas Medical, a Finnish technology company specialized in medical technology, is launching an outsourced responsible manufacturer service for companies striving to reach the highly regulated medical device market. The MDR Fast Track enables rapid market entry for medical device manufacturers by letting them outsource their regulatory burden. Using the service, which is the first of its kind, MedTech companies can navigate the industry’s complex regulatory environment and find a faster route to profitable business.