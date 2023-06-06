MEDIA INVITATION: Baltic Sea Science Congress 2023, 21.–25. August. Save the date!
These questions can be asked from leading experts during the international Baltic Sea Science Congress, which takes place in Helsinki, Finland on the 21.–25. August 2023. Join the BSSC2023 mailing list – and we will inform you right away when the program has been finalized!
Venue: Scandic Marina Congress Center, Helsinki, Finland
Organizers: The Finnish Environment Institute (Syke), the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI). Partner organizations: The Finnish Prime Minister’s Office, the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the City of Helsinki.
The Congress is furthermore supported by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) and is a part of the Finland's national actions for implementing the UN’s Decade of Ocean Science.
Press conference: 21. August 16:30 to 17:30
Welcome!
Dr. Inga Lips is the general secretary of EuroGOOS. Among other her activities, Inga has developed a unique Baltic Sea monitoring protocol combining traditional and automated measurements methods.
Professor Kevin Parnell is a geomorphologist at Tallinn University of Technology. During his career, Kevin has studied tropical coral reefs in Australia. In the Baltic Sea, he has studied the connections between coastal processes and climate change.
Monika Winder is as a professor of marine ecology at Stockholm University. Monika studies the effects of environmental changes on aquatic food web dynamics using network modeling and DNA coding.
Masfrura Musharraf is an assistant professor in the marine technology group at Aalto University, Helsinki. Masfrura applies artificial intelligence technologies, for example, for developing safety in the maritime industry, aiming also to improve the transparency of the algorithms controlling “smart ships”.
For additional information, please contact
Scientific program: Jari Haapala, Research Professor, The Finnish Meteorological Institute (firstname.lastname@fmi.fi) and Kai Myrberg, Leading Researcher, The Finnish Environment Institute (firstname.lastname@syke.fi)
Meeting arrangements: Eija Rantajärvi, Coordinator, The Finnish Environment Institute (firstname.lastname@syke.fi)
Baltic Sea Science Congress 2023
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Media service at Finnish Environment Institute
The Finnish Environment Institute's Media Service provides information on our research, helps journalists find experts for interviews and provides photos for media use.
Our Communication experts will answer your inquiries on weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm.
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Latokartanonkaari 11
00790 HELSINKI
0295 251 000https://www.syke.fi/fi-FI
It is time to move beyond solving environmental problems one by one, to systemic sustainability transformations. The Finnish Environment Institute (Syke) contributes to building a sustainable society through research, information and services. The Finnish Environment Institute is a research institute with 700 experts and researchers located in Helsinki, Oulu, Jyväskylä and Joensuu.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Suomen ympäristökeskus
INBJUDAN TILL MEDIA: Baltic Sea Science Congress 2023, 21.–25. augusti. Save the date!6.6.2023 12:35:00 EEST | Tiedote
Hur klimatförändringarna påverkar Östersjön? Hur förlusten av arter rubbar det marina ekosystemet? Hur mår Östersjön just nu? Kan artificiell intelligens öka sjöfartssäkerheten? Eller vilka är de nya hoten mot vårt hemma hav?
MEDIAKUTSU: Baltic Sea Science Congress 2023, 21.–25. elokuuta. Save the date!6.6.2023 12:35:00 EEST | Tiedote
Miten ilmastonmuutos vaikuttaa Itämereen? Entä miten jonkin lajin katoaminen sekoittaa meren ekosysteemiä? Millainen on Itämeren tila juuri nyt? Voiko tekoälyllä lisätä meriliikenteen turvallisuutta? Mitkä ovat kotimeremme uudet uhat?
Viikkokatsaus 5.–9.6.20235.6.2023 14:55:46 EEST | Tiedote
Hyvä vastaanottaja, tässä tiedoksesi tällä viikolla ilmestyviä tiedotteita, uutisia, kampanjoita, blogeja ja uutiskirjeitä. Jakelemme viikkokatsauksen maanantaisin STT:n kautta. Koosteet löytyvät jatkossa myös STT-uutishuoneesta, josta voit tilata kaikki Syken tiedotteet.
MEDIAKUTSU: Kaupunkiluonnon monimuotoisuusteot kiertotalouden keinoin Lappeenrannassa, ti 20.6. klo 10-13.15. Ilmoittaudu mukaan!2.6.2023 12:58:50 EEST | Kutsu
Mediaretkellä vieraillaan Lappeenrannan niittyverkoston kohteissa kuten Rakuunamäen ja Pikisaaren alueella sekä lentokentän kedolla. Retkellä näet ja koet, miten kiertotalous, yhteisöllisyys ja luonto kohtaavat.
Summer algae forecast: Warm and calm weather conditions can lead to powerful blooms of blue-green algae in the Baltic Sea1.6.2023 09:00:00 EEST | Press release
In sea areas blooms of algae in the spring consume nitrogen, while leaving phosphorus-based nutrients for the blue-green algae that appear in the summer. Warm and calm weather can lead to powerful blooms of blue-green algae.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme