Mediakutsu: Ilmarisen tulosinfo ja markkinanäkymät 30.4. klo 11.00

Ilmarinen reached almost all of its climate targets for 2016–2020 – Annual and Sustainability Report 2020 published 24.3.2021 10:10:44 EET | Press release

Ilmarinen reached almost all of the climate targets it had set for the period 2016–2020. The most notable success was the 14 per cent decrease in the carbon footprint of real estate. Furthermore, investments in sustainable development nearly doubled and the carbon sinks of forest investments grew 44 per cent. The Annual and Sustainability Report for 2020, which is published today, also presents new forward-looking data and analysis on the climate impacts of investments.