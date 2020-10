Mediakutsu webinaariin 6.10.2020 klo 9:30: Pilotin opit julki: Kuinka hillitä epidemiaa paremmin Suomessa?

Top circular economy event offers means to achieve sustainable growth to a world battered by crises 28.9.2020 13:59:05 EEST | Press release

On 29 and 30 September, the World Circular Economy Forum Online will bring together over 5,000 global economy reformers to discuss the most important tool in sustainable recovery: the circular economy. This time the event, which originates from Finland, will be fully virtual. In addition, Finnish think-and-do-tank Sitra will publish a guide to transitioning to a circular economy for other countries.