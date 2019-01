MFA: Finland to host a mediation breakfast during the Foreign Affairs Council

The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Brussels on 21 January. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. On the morning of the day of the meeting, Finland will host an unofficial ministerial mediation breakfast, which will be attended by EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and representatives of African youth

During the breakfast, views will be exchanged on young people's role in mediation and the prevention of conflicts in Africa. Mediation is one of Finland's key foreign policy priorities. The European Union aims to harness the potential of young people in conflict prevention, including mediation, resolution of conflicts and sustaining peace. This is a part of the European Union's efforts to strengthen the relations and dialogue with African countries.



The foreign ministers' agenda points include the action plan against disinformation, the relations between the EU and the League of Arab States, and the relations between the EU and the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN). Disinformation can have major effects on society, especially if it is used to influence elections. At this meeting, ministers will focus on the implementation of the EU's joint action plan. Finland has actively contributed to the drafting of the action plan from the beginning.



The Council aims to prepare joint views on ASEAN and the League of Arab States for foreign ministerial meetings to be held between the cooperation organisations and the EU.



After the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, Minister Soini will travel to Strasbourg where he will attend the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.





