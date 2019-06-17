Mika Pösö to join the Executive Board of the IMF
Mika Pösö, M.Sc. and M.A. in Economics and Head of Department at the Bank of Finland (49) has been appointed as representative of the Nordic and Baltic countries to the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). His three-year term as head of the Nordic-Baltic constituency in Washington DC begins in January 2020.
Pösö has been Head of the General Secretariat Department at the Bank of Finland since 2012, prior to which he served in a range of expert and management posts in different departments, beginning in 1995. Over the years 2000–2004 he worked as an economist and senior economist in the Directorate Monetary Policy and the Directorate General Operations at the European Central Bank. Pösö has represented the Bank of Finland on several Eurosystem committees and working groups and has served as one of the Bank of Finland’s Governor’s accompanying persons at meetings of the ECB Governing Council.
The Nordic-Baltic constituency has a joint representative on the Executive Board of the IMF. The Executive Board is responsible for conducting the day-to-day business of the IMF. It is chaired by the IMF’s Managing Director and includes 24 Executive Directors appointed by the member countries or by constituencies comprising a number of countries. The Bank of Finland is responsible for Finland’s relations with the IMF.
Avainsanat
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Snellmaninaukio, PL 160
00101 HELSINKI
010 8311http://www.bof.fi
The Bank of Finland is the national monetary authority and central bank of Finland. At the same time, it is also a part of the Eurosystem, which is responsible for monetary policy and other central bank tasks in the euro area and administers use of the world’s second largest currency – the euro.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Suomen Pankki
Mika Pösö IMF:n johtokunnan jäseneksi17.6.2019 13:20:00 EEST | Tiedote
Osastopäällikkö, KTM Mika Pösö Suomen Pankista (49) on nimitetty Pohjoismaiden ja Baltian maiden edustajaksi Kansainvälisen valuuttarahaston (IMF) johtokuntaan. Kolmevuotinen kausi Pohjoismaiden ja Baltian maiden toimiston johtajana Washington D.C:ssä alkaa tammikuussa 2020.
Mika Pösö blir direktionsmedlem i IMF17.6.2019 13:20:00 EEST | Tiedote
Avdelningschef, ekon.mag. Mika Pösö (49) från Finlands Bank har utsetts till de nordiska och baltiska ländernas representant i Internationella valutafondens (IMF) direktion. Han inleder sin treåriga mandatperiod på de nordiska och baltiska ländernas kontor i Washington D.C. i januari 2020.
Euroalueen rahoitusolot säilyvät keveänä - Suomen julkista taloutta syytä vahvistaa11.6.2019 11:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
EKP:n neuvoston viimeviikkoisen arvion mukaan euroalueen talouskasvu jatkuu epävarmuuden vallitessa suunnilleen aiemmin ennustetun mukaisesti. Vaimeat talousnäkymät ja epävarmuuden kasvu hidastavat myös inflaation palautumista hintavakaustavoitteen mukaiseksi.
Tillväxten mattas av under rådande osäkerhet11.6.2019 11:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Osäkerheten om den internationella ekonomiska utvecklingen dämpar utsikterna för ekonomin i Finland. Enligt Finlands Banks prognos som offentliggjordes i dag växer BNP innevarande år med 1,6 procent och nästa år med 1,5 procent. År 2021 mattas tillväxten av nära den potentiella tillväxttakten, till 1,3 procent.
Hidastuvaa kasvua epävarmuuden vallitessa11.6.2019 11:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Epävarmuus kansainvälisestä talouskehityksestä vaimentaa Suomen talouden näkymiä. Tänään julkaistun Suomen Pankin ennusteen mukaan BKT kasvaa kuluvana vuonna 1,6 % ja ensi vuonna 1,5 %. Vuonna 2021 kasvu hidastuu lähelle potentiaalista vauhtiaan, 1,3 prosenttiin.
Euro area financial conditions remain favourable – Finnish public finances must be strengthened11.6.2019 11:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
In its assessment last week, the Governing Council of the ECB concluded that, amid the prevailing uncertainty, growth in the euro area will continue and remain broadly consistent with its previous forecast. The subdued outlook for the economy and rise in uncertainty will also slow the adjustment of inflation towards the price stability objective.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme