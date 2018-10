Mikko Lantto Ilmarisen teknologia- ja kehitysjohtajaksi

Ilmarinen’s interim report 1 January–30 September 2018: We are working to become an earnings-related pension partner with increased customer focus and higher efficiency 26.10.2018 11:05 | Tiedote

Ilmarinen’s premiums written for January-September stood at EUR 4.0 billion. Measured in premiums written, net customer acquisition was EUR 78 million by the end of September. Pensions were paid in a total amount of EUR 4.2 billion to 450,000 pension recipients. In January–September, investment portfolio generated a return of 3.0 per cent (1 Jan–30 Sep 2017: 5.5 per cent). At the end of September, the market value of investments stood at EUR 47.0 billion (30 Sep 2017: EUR 38.9 billion). In the long term, investments have yielded an average annual real return of 4.2 per cent. At the end of September, solvency capital was EUR 10,044 (9,158) million and the solvency ratio was 127.0 (130.6) per cent. The implementation of integration is moving forward as planned. Ilmarinen’s organisation is being renewed to enhance customer focus and increase efficiency. Management of work capacity risks and rehabilitation will be strengthened. President and CEO Jouko Pölönen: “Ilmarinen’s premiums written