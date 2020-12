Mikko Mursula nimitetty toimitusjohtajan sijaiseksi Ilmarisessa

Ilmarinen’s Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2020: Return on investments turned positive, cost-effectiveness of operations continued to improve 30.10.2020 09:07:54 EET | Press release

The return on Ilmarinen’s investment portfolio was 1.1 (8.2 per cent), i.e. EUR 0.6 (3.7) billion. The third-quarter investment portfolio return was 3.2 per cent, driven by the continued positive development in the investment markets. At the end of September, the market value of investments stood at EUR 50.3 billion (31 Dec 2019: EUR 50.5 billion).