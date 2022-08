Mökkilainoja nostettiin kesäkuussa vähemmän kuin vuosi sitten

June 2022 saw a decrease in holiday cottage loan drawdowns from the year earlier 1.8.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In June 2022, Finnish households drew down new housing loans for the purchase of holiday homes (holiday cottage loans) to the value of EUR 126 million, which is 16% less than a year earlier in June. Holiday cottage loans were drawn down at an exceptionally high rate in 202o and 2021. Compared to the period before the pandemic, i.e. June 2019, drawdowns of holiday cottage loans were 35% higher in June 2022. The average interest rate on new housing loans for purchase of a holiday home rose in June, to stand at 1.71%. This was 0.050 percentage points higher than in May 2022 and 0.78 percentage points higher than in June 2021. The higher average interest rate on new loans for holiday cottages is explained mainly by the rise in Euribor rates. The average interest rate on these loans was last higher in March 2015. At the end of June, the stock of holiday cottage loans stood at EUR 4.6 billion. Due to the lower number of drawdowns, the annual growth rate of the stock slowed in June, to 6.7%.