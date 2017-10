MPIDEA 2017 -voittajan SFTecin menestys jatkuu: valittu valtion kärkihankkeeksi

Finland and USA become ‘Cyber Partners’ – new research cooperation builds upon the success of DIMECC’s innovation program Cyber Trust 26.9.2017 22:30 | Tiedote

The novel research cooperation will be created between the new Cyber Research Institute to be based in Oulu and the US National Science Foundation’s ‘Industry University Cooperative Research Center’ Program. The new cooperation is proof of Finland’s top cyber expertise and offers vast new potential for further cooperation. The cyber partnership between the United States and Finland stems from the ecosystem of DIMECC Ltd, the innovation platform of the Finnish Industry.