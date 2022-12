Muistutuskutsu medialle: Suomen Pankin tiedotustilaisuus 16.12.2022 Suomen talouden näkymistä

October 2022 sees exceptionally low level of housing loan drawdowns 30.11.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In October 2022, drawdowns of new housing loans totalled EUR 1.3 billion, a decline of one-third year-on-year. The last time the level of housing loan drawdowns was equally low in October was in 2004. Of the new drawdowns, owner-occupied housing loans accounted for 92.8% and investment property loans for 7.2%. The average interest rate on new housing loans rose notably in October 2022, to 3.09%. The average interest rate on investment property loans (3.34%) was higher than that on owner-occupied housing loans (3.07%). The annualised agreed rate (AAR) on the stock of housing loans (EUR 107.7 billion) reflects households’ interest payments on all housing loans. In October 2022, the AAR rose to 1.55%. The last time the AAR on the housing loan stock stock exceeded this level was in February 2013. The interest rate on the housing loan stock follows the interest rate on new drawdowns with a lag, as the rate on the housing loan stock is adjusted when the rate on housing loans is reset. Intere