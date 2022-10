Muoto-näyttely esittelee Tapio Wirkkalan ainutlaatuista muotoiluajattelua arkkitehti Juhani Pallasmaan silmin

Form presents Tapio Wirkkala’s unique design philosophy through the eyes of architect Juhani Pallasmaa 4.10.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

EMMA is proud to present Form, an exhibition taking an in-depth look at the sculptures and sculptural design idiom of the leading light of Finnish modernism, Tapio Wirkkala. The show features Wirkkala’s rarely seen, large-scale plywood sculptures in dialogue with his design pieces and functional objects. The exhibition has been curated by Tapio Wirkkala’s old friend and longstanding colleague, architect Juhani Pallasmaa.