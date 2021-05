Musiikkitalo täyttää 10 vuotta! Synttäriviikkoa juhlitaan syyskuun alussa

The Musiikkitalo Concert Hall will have the world’s largest concert hall organ 27.3.2020 09:00:00 EET | Press release

The Musiikkitalo concert hall organ project is now underway in Helsinki, Finland. In accordance with the results of international competitive bidding and the contract signed in June 2018, the organ will be built by Austrian organ builders Rieger Orgelbau. The instrument will have 123 registers, which will make it the world’s largest concert hall organ. The largest organ in Finland so far – the Lapua Cathedral organ – has 85 registers.