Musikhusets konsertorgel förgylls av en internationell orgelkompositionstävling

An international composition contest for organ music will celebrate the new Musiikkitalo concert organ 12.9.2019 13:33:01 EEST | Press release

The Helsinki Music Centre Musiikkitalo Foundation is organising an international composition contest for organ music. The contest will celebrate Musiikkitalo’s new Rieger concert organ, which will be completed in late 2022. The contest will promote cooperation among organists, composers, and orchestras and produce new interesting organ music. To be played on the newly completed concert organ, the winning works will premiere in 2023 in the Musiikkitalo Concert Hall.