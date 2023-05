Muutoksia Digi- ja väestötietoviraston palveluaikoihin 22.5.2023 alkaen

Changes to the Digital and Population Data Services Agency’s service times starting 22 May 2023 17.5.2023 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency is expanding its telephone service hours for individual customers starting 22 May 2023. In the future, the telephone service will be available on Mondays from 9 am to 3 pm. On other weekdays, the telephone service for individual customers will be available from 9 am to 12 noon.