New engagement targets TCFD disclosure in an industry that is often-overlooked
The Nordic Engagement Cooperation (NEC), has released its annual report. The collaborative engagement network consists of four Nordic institutional investors: Folksam Group, Ilmarinen, KLP and PFA Pension, in cooperation with engagement services provider Sustainalytics. Whilst norms-based engagement remains a core priority for the collaboration, a new engagement project with focus on climate change challenges and disclosure was launched in 2019.
The focus of the new proactive engagement was to encourage the implementation of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) reporting framework. Dialogue targeted the agricultural sector, and more specifically meat and dairy companies. These companies typically have high exposure both to physical and transitional risks from climate change and represent a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions.
Four multinational companies were targeted in the dialogue, of which three have so far entered into constructive dialogue. The engagement continues throughout 2020.
A gradual movement towards improved reporting on climate change was apparent amongst the companies. They showed awareness of the TCFD framework and signalled they are moving towards alignment.
However, it was clear from the dialogue that there is still significant action required from companies to reach the TCFD standard on climate reporting and most of the companies are only in the very early stages of actions to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions.
Niina Arkko, Responsible Investment Analyst at Ilmarinen: “Climate change is such a massive risk factor for companies. TCFD reporting framework helps companies to make the link between climate change risks and the financial impacts to their business and it also helps companies to improve their processes and become more climate resilient.”
Andreas Stang Senior Portfolio Manager - Head of ESG at PFA; “At PFA we believe in active ownership and the influence that investors have when pushing for increased ESG performance where we invest. Working with the other investors through the Nordic Engagement Cooperation is the perfect opportunity to amplify our voices while learning from other leading ESG investors.”
Emilie Westholm, Head of Responsible Investments at Folksam Group: “Folksam Group has had a fantastic journey with the Nordic Engagement Cooperation for more than ten years. Working with other likeminded investors leads to results that we can all be proud of.”
Marte Siri Storaker, Advisor, Responsible Investment at KLP: “It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Folksam, Ilmarinen and PFA Pension on engagements through the Nordic Engagement Collaboration. I have learned a lot from my colleagues in the Nordics. We have engaged with companies on many difficult cases and I am very pleased with the results the group has achieved.”
Keywords
Contacts
Niina Arkko
Responsible Investment Analyst
mobile: +358 407 037 614
niina.arkko@ilmarinen.fi
Images
Links
About Ilmarinen
Porkkalankatu 1
00018 ILMARINEN (HELSINKI)
010 195 000http://www.ilmarinen.fi
Ilmarinen’s task is to ensure that our customers receive the pension they earned from employment. We promote a better working life and thus help our customers succeed. In total, we are responsible for the pension cover of close to 1,2 million people. We have investment assets of over EUR 50 billion to cover pension liabilities. For more information, please visit: www.ilmarinen.fi
Subscribe to releases from Ilmarinen
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ilmarinen by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Ilmarinen
Pohjoismainen suurten sijoittajien vaikuttajayhteistyö käänsi huomion ruoantuotannon ilmastoriskeihin – vuosikertomus 2019 julkaistu30.3.2020 13:09:14 EEST | Tiedote
Pohjoismaisten eläkesijoittajien The Nordic Engagement Cooperation (NEC) -vaikuttajayhteistyön vuonna 2019 käynnistämä projekti keskittyy ruoantuotannon ilmastovaikutuksiin ja edistää TCFD-raportointia alan yhtiöissä. Kohteena on erityisesti liha- ja maitoteollisuus. Lue lisää tuoreesta vuosikertomuksesta.
Tarvitsemme resurssit viruksentorjuntaan - Työeläkeyhtiöiden johtajat vetoavat päättäjiin ripeiden toimien käynnistämiseksi27.3.2020 13:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Koronavirus on jo Suomessakin ehtinyt aiheuttaa paljon inhimillistä kärsimystä, ja kaikkien meidän ajatuksemme ovat sairastuneiden ja heidän omaistensa luona. Suuren arvostuksen ansaitsee hoitohenkilökunta, jonka ammattitaito ja jaksaminen on nyt koko yhteiskunnan kannalta entistäkin kriittisempää. Suomen hallitus on tehnyt kovia ja välttämättömiä päätöksiä vaikeassa tilanteessa. Tällaista taitekohtaa ei itsenäisen Suomen historiassa ole rauhan aikana ollut. Nyt ei ole aika lamaantua, vaan meidän tulee päättää ripeästi seuraavista toimista.
Ilmarisen yhtiökokous valitsi hallintoneuvostoon uusia jäseniä25.3.2020 12:07:02 EET | Tiedote
Ilmarisen varsinainen yhtiökokous päätti 25.3.2020 valita kaksi uutta jäsentä hallintoneuvostoon.
”Pensionsskyddet är vår gemensamma sak” – Läs i rapporten hur vi skötte ditt pensionsskydd 201924.3.2020 12:18:06 EET | Tiedote
Ilmarinens årsberättelse och företagsansvarsrapport ger en insikt i hur vi skötte ditt pensionsskydd år 2019. Rapporten innehåller också information om på vilket sätt pensionsskyddet i praktiken inverkar i olika levnadssituationer på alla som bor i Finland.
“Pension cover concerns us all” – Read the report to find out how we managed your pension cover in 201924.3.2020 12:14:20 EET | Press release
Ilmarinen’s annual and sustainability report provides a full view into how we managed your pension cover in 2019. In addition, it sheds some light on how pension cover influences practically each and every person living in Finland in various life situations.
”Eläketurva on yhteinen asia” – Lue raportista, miten hoidimme eläketurvaasi vuonna 201924.3.2020 12:12:06 EET | Tiedote
Ilmarisen vuosi- ja yritysvastuuraportti tarjoaa kattavan näkymän siihen, miten hoidimme eläketurvaasi vuonna 2019. Lisäksi raportti kertoo, miten eläketurva vaikuttaa käytännössä kaikkiin Suomessa asuviin eri elämäntilanteissa.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom