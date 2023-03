NHG kasvaa Pohjoismaissa – ostaa ruotsalaisen Precuriksen

NHG is growing in the Nordics – acquires Precuris in Sweden 20.3.2023 15:00:00 EET | Press release

Nordic Healthcare Group acquires Sweden-based company Precuris. Their expertise in implementing, supporting and project management of new technologies and ways of working in healthcare will complement NHG’s offering in Sweden and the Nordics. Nordic Healthcare Group (NHG) and Precuris are both advisory companies focusing on clients in healthcare and life sciences. The acquisition was signed last week.