Olivia ja Leo yhä lasten suosikkinimet – uusi digipalvelu on suosituin tapa ilmoittaa lapsen nimi väestötietojärjestelmään

Olivia and Leo are still the most popular children’s names in Finland: the majority of names are notified to the Population Information System through the new digital service 13.4.2023 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

In 2022, Olivia and Leo were the most popular first forenames among Finnish-speaking children, Saga and Oliver among Swedish-speaking children, and Sofia and Adam among children of other languages. Since December, it has been possible to report the child's name to the Population Information System digitally, and currently 88 percent of children's names are reported online. This speeds up and streamlines the processing at the Digital and Population Data Services Agency. However, expert work is still needed to assess unique names, which results in longer processing times.