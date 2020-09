Pääjohtaja Olli Rehnin blogi: Maailma muuttuu ja rahapolitiikkakin – Yhdysvaltain ja Euroopan keskuspankki uudistavat strategiansa

Economic crises have expanded the frontiers of monetary policy implementation 25.8.2020 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

The normal functioning of the economy hinges on smooth financial intermediation. During economic crises the flow of finance risks being impeded by uncertainty, and the central bank's role as a guarantor of financial intermediation is emphasised. The operations of euro area central banks already underwent change during the global financial crisis and the European sovereign debt crisis, as the scope for monetary policy implementation was expanded. New instruments comprised targeted longer-term loans to banks, large-scale asset purchases, and forward guidance. ‘Crisis situations emphasise the benefits of cooperation. As part of the euro area, Finnish banks and financial markets have access to the same funding channels at similar requirements as other entities in the area,’ stated Dr Tuomas Välimäki, Member of the Board of the Bank of Finland. The onset of coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020 has prompted the Eurosystem to further explore the implementation of monetary policy in ways