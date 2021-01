Päätöstiedote: Nuorisojaoston kokous 28.1.2021

Arts and culture belong also to children – Small Size Days bring Latin American children’s theatre to your home 22.1.2021 14:30:00 EET | Press release

The international Small Size Days event promotes the youngest children’s right to experience arts and culture. This year, Annantalo is participating in the event virtually. Via Annantalo’s website on 29–31 January, you can watch the PUENTE entity presenting Latin American children’s theatre from Brazil, Argentina and Mexico at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.