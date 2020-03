”Pensionsskyddet är vår gemensamma sak” – Läs i rapporten hur vi skötte ditt pensionsskydd 2019

Ilmarinen in 2019: Decade's best investment return, continued growth and improved efficiency 14.2.2020 11:23:41 EET | Press release

Ilmarinen’s return on investments was 11.8 per cent, the value of investment assets rose to more than EUR 50 billion and solvency strengthened. The customer base grew, costs decreased, cost-effectiveness improved and client bonuses will rise to a record level. The Financial Supervisory Authority specified the guidelines concerning the management of disability risk, due to which Ilmarinen will initiate co-determination negotiations related to these plans.