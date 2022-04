Piia Kujala on VAMKin uusi hallinto- ja talousjohtaja

Vaasa region's energy cluster invests on energetic talents through successful mentorship programme 21.2.2022 12:25:23 EET | Press release

Students from the mentorship programme of the Energy Academy are highly satisfied with their mentors from the Vaasa region companies, confirms fresh report. At the same time companies value modern, competent workforce who offers practical insights. The successful collaboration is based on genuine networking and knowledge sharing between companies and higher education institutions.