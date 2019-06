Pilvi Takala’s mediawork Players opens as part of Touch exhibition

Players is a film about a group of friends who play online poker professionally. The rules that govern the everyday life in their community follow the logic of the game. All the six characters are portrayed by Takala. The work is on display as part of Touch exhibition from 5th July to 29th Sep.

Pilvi Takala’s (1981) mediawork Players (2010) is a film about a group of friends who are all part of a community of professional Western online poker players in Bangkok. The film follows their daily life of gambling, extravagance, and inventive free-time activities where money has lost all regular meaning.

The narrator of the video is Jasu, one of the poker players, who explains the inner workings of the group and the life of bets and challenges that envelope the daily life of his friends both in and outside of poker. Pilvi Takala portrays all six parts of the group in their daily lives.

In her works, Takala often deals with topics of work, leisure time and communities. She works in Helsinki and Berlin.

Touch exhibition is permanently on display at EMMA and presents a curated pick of Finnish and international contemporary works from the Saastamoinen Foundation Art Collection. With the overarching theme of humanity at its core, the show delves into fundamental questions concerning the human condition and the nature of human existence. The exhibition includes EMMA’s state-of-the-art media space presenting the Saastamoinen Foundation’s latest media art acquisitions.