Pk-yritysten tavaraviennin kasvu pysähtyi Venäjän hyökkäyssodan alettua - Hintatason nousu huomioiden pk-viennin arvo laski vuonna 2022

Interim Management Statement 1 January–30 September 2022 10.11.2022 10:30:14 EET | Press release

Finnvera Group, Stock Exchange Release 10 November 2022 Interim Management Statement 1 January–30 September 2022 Corporate investments and demand for financing declining – Finnvera Group's result in January–September showed a loss of EUR 19 million Finnvera Group, summary Jan–Sep/2022 (vs. Jan–Sep /2021 or 31 December 2021) Result -19 MEUR (106) – the loss provisions made at the beginning of the year due to the export credit guarantee exposure in Russia remained unchanged – as yet, there were no grounds for reversing loss provisions made in 2020. Result by segments: Result of the parent company Finnvera plc’s SME and midcap business 16 MEUR (19) and the result of Large Corporates business came to -64 MEUR (56). The subsidiary Finnish Export Credit Ltd had an impact of 29 MEUR (30) on the Group’s result. The separate result for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations was -79 MEUR (58). Balance sheet total EUR 12.9 bn (12.2), increase 5%. Contingent liabilities stood at