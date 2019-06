PoDoCo-tohtorit valloittavat yritysmaailman

‘A Step Towards a Leading Position in Europe’ – The Cooperation among Finland’s Top Industry is Strengthened and Diversified: Elisa Smart Factory and Innofactor Join the Intelligent Industry Ecosystem 1.3.2019 13:00:00 EET | Tiedote

The cooperation between Finnish industry’s leading companies takes a significant leap forward. ‘Elisa Smart Factory and Innofactor Plc bring a great deal of essential ICT and data expertise to our ecosystem. This is a step towards European leadership in utilizing the opportunities of digitalization’, evaluates Juha Pankakoski, the Chief Digital Officer of Konecranes and Chairman for the Intelligent Industry Ecosystem. Intelligent Industry brings together the top players in Finnish industry to develop data-driven products and services.