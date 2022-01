Poikkeuksellinen aika vähensi työkyvyttömyyseläkkeitä kahdeksan prosenttia – yleisimmin työkyvyttömyyseläkkeelle vie masennus

We invest in a sustainable future – the Ilmarinen Climate Roadmap defines our path to net zero carbon pension assets 28.10.2021 11:14:48 EEST | Press release

Climate change poses a risk also to future pensions in Finland. Ilmarinen manages the risks brought about by climate change by seeking to achieve carbon neutrality in the investment of pension assets by the end of 2035. The new Climate Roadmap describes the interim targets, actions and tools to reach the net zero carbon goal.