Premico ja Lujatalo sopivat 76 kohtuuhintaisen vuokra-asunnon toteuttamisesta Vantaalle – kyseessä ensimmäinen Ympäristöministeriön muovitiekarttahanke asuntotuotannossa. Hanke on hyväksytty Kuntarahoituksen vihreän rahoituksen piiriin.

Pekka Averio joins Premico as Senior Advisor 8.6.2020

Master of Laws, MBA Pekka Averio has joined real estate investment and development company Premico as Senior Advisor. Averio has held executive positions and occupied vantage positions in the financial sector for more than 30 years and brings a tremendous amount of financial expertise with him. He will play a significant role in Premico’s future private equity fund initiatives.