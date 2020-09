Premico perustaa Suomen ensimmäisen hiilineutraalin vuokra-asuntorahaston

Premico and YIT agree on the construction of 136 affordable rental apartments in the Helsinki metropolitan area and its surrounding municipalities 17.6.2020 07:45:00 EEST | Tiedote

Premico Residential Fund II (Premico Asuntorahasto II Ky), a fund managed by the property investment and development company Premico, has signed an agreement with YIT on the construction of 136 affordable rental apartments in the Helsinki metropolitan area and its surrounding municipalities. The deal involves a set of four projects, two of which have already started. Construction of the remaining two projects for which the parties have signed a preliminary agreement will begin in Q3/20.