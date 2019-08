Press conference on Tue 20 Aug at 10 am: Michael Jackson: On the Wall presents contemporary artists' explorations of Michael Jackson as a phenomenon

Welcome to the press conference for Michael Jackson: On the Wall exhibition. The event is held at EMMA’s Aitio Space (2nd floor) on Tuesday August 20th at 10 am. EMMA’s Chief Curator Arja Miller and Curator Milja Liimatainen will introduce the exhibition and artists Graham Dolphin, Michael Gittes, Todd Gray, Dan Mihaltianu and Susan Smith-Pinelo will present their works.

The exhibition brings together works by 48 international artists to explore the influence of Michael Jackson on some of the leading names in contemporary art. The show has previously been seen at the National Portrait Gallery, London, in 2018. After London the exhibition toured in Grand Palais, Paris and in Bundeskunsthalle, Bonn. EMMA is the last venue of the tour, where the exhibition will be on display 21.8.2019-26.1.2020. Produced by the National Portrait Gallery, the show is curated by the Gallery Director Dr Nicholas Cullinan. Michael Jackson: On the Wall is produced in cooperation with the Michael Jackson Estate.

The press conference is held in Finnish and English. Coffee service.

RSVP and interview requests by August 13th: asta.teravainen@emmamuseum.fi

Artists in the exhibition:

Rita Ackermann, Emma Amos, Lyle Ashton Harris, Dara Birnbaum, Appau Junior Boakye-Yiadom, Candice Breitz, Monster Chetwynd, Michael Craig-Martin, Dexter Dalwood, Graham Dolphin, Mark Flood, Isa Genzken, Michael Gittes, Todd Gray, Kai Guetta, Maggi Hambling, Jonathan Horowitz, Rashid Johnson, Isaac Julien, Johannes Kahrs, KAWS, David LaChapelle, Louise Lawler, Klara Lidén, Glenn Ligon, Sam Lipp, Isaac Lythgoe, Paul McCarthy, Rodney McMillian, Dawn Mellor, Dan Mihaltianu, Mr. Brainwash, Lorraine O’Grady, Catherine Opie, Yan Pei-Ming, Grayson Perry, Paul Pfeiffer, Faith Ringgold, Michael Robinson, Pamela Rosenkrantz, Mark Ryden, Susan Smith-Pinelo, Donald Urquhart, Andy Warhol, Kehinde Wiley, Hank Willis Thomas, Jordan Wolfson ja Rose Wylie.