Press conference on Tue 25 Feb at 10 am: Exhibitions by Tacita Dean and Nastja Säde Rönkkö

Welcome to the press conference for Tacita Dean's first extensive solo exhibition in the Nordics. The exhibition for those yet to be by Nastja Säde Rönkkö will be presented for the media at the same time.

Exhibitions will be presented for the media on Tuesday 25 Feb at 10 am. Artists Tacita Dean and Nastja Säde Rönkkö are both present at the event and available for interviews. Exhibition is open for preview until 12 noon. Languages are Finnish and English.

Tacita Dean 26 Feb – 3 May 2020

Tacita Dean (b. 1965) is one of the most highly acclaimed artists of our time. She is well known for her 16mm and 35mm films, as well as championing the preservation and continued use of photochemical film and analogue mediums generally. She also makes spatially engaging chalkboard drawings, drawings on slate, photographs, prints and works using found materials. This exhibition consists of new and recent key works in which Dean explores ideas around portraiture, painting and the transience of events in nature.

Nastja Säde Rönkkö: for those yet to be 26 Feb – 23 Aug 2020

The installation for those yet to be (2016–2018) by The Young Artist of the Year 2019 Nastja Säde Rönkkö is a series of video performances investigating emotions in relation to ecological destruction. The project features Rönkkö visiting fragile parts of the globe that are threatened or destroyed by human actions and sending messages to future generations by using the language of a political protest.