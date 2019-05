Pressvisning to 13.6 kl. 11: Stilla skönhet – Nordisk och östasiatisk interaktion

The exhibition Silent Beauty continues the themes of the popular Japanomania 11.3.2019 13:59:20 EET | Tiedote

From 14 June to 6 October 2019, the Ateneum Art Museum will present the exhibition Silent Beauty – Nordic and East-Asian Interaction. The exhibition delves into the simplified aesthetic that connects the Nordic countries and East Asia, especially in the art of the 1950s and 1960s. The rich exhibition offers a meditative experience: at Silent Beauty, visitors can experience the atmosphere of Finnish nature and winter in the centre of Helsinki. Please note! The end date of the exhibition has been moved forward by three weeks since the earlier announcement.