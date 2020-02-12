EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art

Programme for Children’s Museum Festival is out – premiering new shows by Sisidisko and ventriloquist Sari Aalto!

12.2.2020 14:55:00 EET | EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art

The Children’s Museum Festival is arranged at WeeGee Exhibition Centre during 21–22 March. It is one of the most popular children’s events of the year in the greater Helsinki area. This year’s theme is Space Odyssey 2020. WeeGee will transform into a space station, as Captain Futuro’s ship lands in the backyard and brings performers into the festival.

Captain Futuro and his cosmic friends arrive from outer space to perform at the festival.  Vuokko Hovatta's and Kalle Chydenius' Sisidisko, is performing on both festival days with their new Disco Rocket performance. The show will take the festival guests on a space odyssey to marvel at the wonders of the universe.

Saturday features ventriloquist and social media star Sari Aalto’s new Cosmic Show. The show includes a varying group of doll characters familiar from television and social media, including the beloved Simpanssi-Anssi and Oskari Olematon. On Sunday, DCA’s popping and locking dance group will jam to the latest dance moves of the universe.

Operators of the WeeGee Exhibition Centre fill the house with activities that children can participate in with adults throughout the weekend. At EMMA, we explore the wonders of the universe in mini planetarium’s and send messages to space. At the Finnish Toy Museum Hevosenkenkä, astronauts are helped to launch a space rocket while at KAMU – Museum of History of Espoo, telescopes are built using recycled materials and constellations sought. The Finnish Museum of Horology provides lessons on how to measure time from the nearest star.

The programme of Arkki School of Architecture for Children and Youth involves building ecological houses and a communal ecocity of the future for a faraway galaxy. In the design workshop by Espoo School of Art, scrap material will be used to build rocket and robot sculptures.

The event is hosted by Captain Futuro. He is accompanied by an interpreter from Helsinki Student Theatre, who will translate the captain’s intergalactic language to Finnish.

All Earth’s inhabitants are welcome on the space odyssey. The festival seeks to respect the Earth’s bearing capacity in all operations, as we want to ensure the future of the planet. Entry for those under 18 and over 70 is free, and others can enter for the price of the museum ticket. WeeGee Exhibition Centre also accepts the Museum Card.

The event is arranged by WeeGee Exhibition Centre, EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art, KAMU – Museum of History of Espoo, the Finnish Museum of Horology and the Finnish Toy Museum Hevosenkenkä.

In co-operation: Espoo School of Art, Arkki School of Architecture for Children and Youth

Sponsored by Vahanen Oy

WeeGee Exhibition Centre, Ahertajantie 5, Tapiola

#lastenmuseofestarit

Children's Museum Festival 21.03.2020 - 22.03.2020
Children's Museum Festival 21.03.2020 - 22.03.2020
About EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art

EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art
Ahertajantie 5
02100 Espoo

http://www.emmamuseum.fi

EMMA – Espoon modernin taiteen museon kokoelma- ja näyttelytoiminta profiloituu kotimaiseen ja kansainväliseen modernismiin, nykytaiteeseen sekä designiin. EMMA sijaitsee Espoon Tapiolassa, professori Aarno Ruusuvuoren suunnittelemassa betoniarkkitehtuuria edustavassa Näyttelykeskus WeeGeessä. Näyttelytilat ovat pinta-alaltaan Suomen suurimmat, ja pelkistetty moderni arkkitehtuuri tukee EMMAn, Saastamoisen säätiön ja Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Säätiön kokoelmien sekä vaihtuvien näyttelyiden kokemuksellista esittämistä. Tervetuloa!

@emmamuseum

