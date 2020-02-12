Programme for Children’s Museum Festival is out – premiering new shows by Sisidisko and ventriloquist Sari Aalto!
The Children’s Museum Festival is arranged at WeeGee Exhibition Centre during 21–22 March. It is one of the most popular children’s events of the year in the greater Helsinki area. This year’s theme is Space Odyssey 2020. WeeGee will transform into a space station, as Captain Futuro’s ship lands in the backyard and brings performers into the festival.
Captain Futuro and his cosmic friends arrive from outer space to perform at the festival. Vuokko Hovatta's and Kalle Chydenius' Sisidisko, is performing on both festival days with their new Disco Rocket performance. The show will take the festival guests on a space odyssey to marvel at the wonders of the universe.
Saturday features ventriloquist and social media star Sari Aalto’s new Cosmic Show. The show includes a varying group of doll characters familiar from television and social media, including the beloved Simpanssi-Anssi and Oskari Olematon. On Sunday, DCA’s popping and locking dance group will jam to the latest dance moves of the universe.
Operators of the WeeGee Exhibition Centre fill the house with activities that children can participate in with adults throughout the weekend. At EMMA, we explore the wonders of the universe in mini planetarium’s and send messages to space. At the Finnish Toy Museum Hevosenkenkä, astronauts are helped to launch a space rocket while at KAMU – Museum of History of Espoo, telescopes are built using recycled materials and constellations sought. The Finnish Museum of Horology provides lessons on how to measure time from the nearest star.
The programme of Arkki School of Architecture for Children and Youth involves building ecological houses and a communal ecocity of the future for a faraway galaxy. In the design workshop by Espoo School of Art, scrap material will be used to build rocket and robot sculptures.
The event is hosted by Captain Futuro. He is accompanied by an interpreter from Helsinki Student Theatre, who will translate the captain’s intergalactic language to Finnish.
All Earth’s inhabitants are welcome on the space odyssey. The festival seeks to respect the Earth’s bearing capacity in all operations, as we want to ensure the future of the planet. Entry for those under 18 and over 70 is free, and others can enter for the price of the museum ticket. WeeGee Exhibition Centre also accepts the Museum Card.
The event is arranged by WeeGee Exhibition Centre, EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art, KAMU – Museum of History of Espoo, the Finnish Museum of Horology and the Finnish Toy Museum Hevosenkenkä.
In co-operation: Espoo School of Art, Arkki School of Architecture for Children and Youth
Sponsored by Vahanen Oy
WeeGee Exhibition Centre, Ahertajantie 5, Tapiola
#lastenmuseofestarit
EMMA – Espoon modernin taiteen museon kokoelma- ja näyttelytoiminta profiloituu kotimaiseen ja kansainväliseen modernismiin, nykytaiteeseen sekä designiin. EMMA sijaitsee Espoon Tapiolassa, professori Aarno Ruusuvuoren suunnittelemassa betoniarkkitehtuuria edustavassa Näyttelykeskus WeeGeessä. Näyttelytilat ovat pinta-alaltaan Suomen suurimmat, ja pelkistetty moderni arkkitehtuuri tukee EMMAn, Saastamoisen säätiön ja Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Säätiön kokoelmien sekä vaihtuvien näyttelyiden kokemuksellista esittämistä. Tervetuloa!
Programmet för barnens museifestival har publicerats – Sisidiskos och buktalaren Sari Aaltos nya föreställningar har premiär!12.2.2020 14:59:51 EET | Tiedote
Barnens museifestival firas den 21–22.3 i Utställningscentret WeeGee. Evenemanget hör till de mest populära under året och det riktar sig till hela familjen. Årets tema är Rymdäventyret 2020. WeeGee förvandlas till en rymdstation och Kapten Futuros rymdfarkost, som har landat på bakgården, har med sig festivalens stjärnor.
Lasten museofestareiden ohjelma on julkaistu – ensiesityksessä nähdään Sisidiskon ja vatsastapuhuja Sari Aallon uudet esitykset!12.2.2020 14:55:00 EET | Tiedote
Lasten museofestareita vietetään Näyttelykeskus WeeGeellä 21.–22.3. Tapahtuma on yksi pääkaupunkiseudun suosituimmista lapsille suunnatuista tapahtumista ja näyttelykeskus WeeGeellä huippusuosittu viikonloppu. Tänä vuonna teemana on Avaruusseikkailu 2020. WeeGee muuttuu avaruusasemaksi ja takapihalle laskeutunut kapteeni Futuron alus tuo esiintyjät mukanaan festareille.
