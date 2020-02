Programmet för barnens museifestival har publicerats – Sisidiskos och buktalaren Sari Aaltos nya föreställningar har premiär!

Programme for Children’s Museum Festival is out – premiering new shows by Sisidisko and ventriloquist Sari Aalto! 12.2.2020 14:55:00 EET | Press release

The Children’s Museum Festival is arranged at WeeGee Exhibition Centre during 21–22 March. It is one of the most popular children’s events of the year in the greater Helsinki area. This year’s theme is Space Odyssey 2020. WeeGee will transform into a space station, as Captain Futuro’s ship lands in the backyard and brings performers into the festival.